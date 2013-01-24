Teams
Top Videos
Play
Forum
footy
tube
Podcast
KEEP CALM
AND
SIGN IN
Silver Bullet
Sign in with Facebook
Existing Footytube Account?
Log in
No Facebook?
Create a new account
Log in / Register
Teams trending right now:
Manchester United
Arsenal
Chelsea
Liverpool
Barcelona
Bayern München
Tottenham Hotspur
Real Madrid
Juventus
Leicester City
My Teams:
Sign in to bookmark your teams
Competitions:
FA Cup
Premier League
Serie A
Primera Division
U21 Premier League
Most Popular
Villarreal v Barcelona
Chelsea v Peterborough United
Manchester United v Reading
Goals of the Week
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Villarreal v Barcelona
High Scoring Matches
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
PSG v SC Bastia
Osasuna v Valencia
Play now
Leaderboards »
Play now
Leaderboards »
Popular forums:
The Footytube Blog
The Stands
The Terrace
World Cup
Funny Old Game
Dreamfooty
Predictofooty
Off Topic Banter
Site Feedback
Feature Suggestions
Browse Forums
Popular threads:
The Rumour Mill
Dreamfooty 2015/16 OPEN
Prizes for Dreamfooty 2014/15
BluFFmaster's Football Poems
The Footytube Podcast : Are Chelsea Choking?
Featured Channels
The FATV Channel
Latest Football News
Virals and Funnies
Skill Compilations
Player Compilations
Football Culture
Funny TV Ads
The FATV Channel
General Compilations
Team Compilations
Hi there!
You can start typing and we'll show you the most popular results here.
Notifications
You have no new notifications
Trending now:
Manchester United
•
Arsenal
•
Chelsea
•
Liverpool
•
Barcelona
•
Bayern München
•
Tottenham Hotspur
•
Real Madrid
•
Juventus
•
Leicester City
Charly Musonda JR ● Freestyle Skills |Part 2| by JM
#mustwatch
Neymar Jr vs Quaresma ● Skills Battle | Who's the most skillful? (2017) HD
Charly Musonda Jr ● Welcome Back to Chelsea 2017 | HD
Top 100 Goals of the Year 2016
Top 10 Skills December 2016 | HD
FIFA Awards - Cristiano Ronaldo In Numbers
#news
Jurgen Klopp Full Pre-Match Press Conference - Southampton v Liverpool - EFL Cup
Jose Mourinho Full Pre-Match Press Conference - Manchester United v Hull - EFL Cup
REVEALED: Real Madrid To Spend £70M On English Wonderkid?! | W&L
FA Cup Third Round - Biggest Stories From The Weekend
Follow us on
Most Popular Matches
Villarreal v Barcelona
12
Yesterday
Chelsea v Peterborough United
14
Yesterday
Manchester United v Reading
16
2 days ago
Preston North End v Arsenal
27
2 days ago
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
13
Yesterday
Show more popular matches
Show fewer matches
High Scoring Matches
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
PSG v SC Bastia
Osasuna v Valencia
Chelsea v Peterborough United
Show more high scoring matches
Show fewer matches
Goals of the Week
Lucas Pérez
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal - 75'
23
6 days ago
O. Giroud
Arsenal v Crystal Palace - 17'
22
1 week ago
L. Messi
Villarreal v Barcelona - 90'
12
Yesterday
D. Alli
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - 45'
21
5 days ago
J. Rodríguez
Real Madrid v Sevilla - 11'
8
5 days ago
Show more goals of the week
Show fewer matches
TRENDING TOPICS
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic interviews a man who applied for a job in his company !
Zlatan Ibrahimovic ● All 18 Goals for MANCHESTER UNITED - 2016/17
WATCH VIDEO
Next Match:
Manchester United v Hull City
Arsenal
If Wenger Stays Then I Stay - Ozil Wants Assurances | AFTV Transfer Daily | Arsenal
Alfie Allen - Why I'm Arsenal
WATCH VIDEO
Next Match:
Swansea City v Arsenal
Chelsea
Match of the Day – Chelsea 5-1 Peterborough United & Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth Argyle | FA Cup 2017
Ancelotti: Conte has motivated Chelsea
WATCH VIDEO
Next Match:
Leicester City v Chelsea
Liverpool
Match of the Day – Chelsea 5-1 Peterborough United & Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth Argyle | FA Cup 2017
Liverpool’s Kids Are Alright! | RMTV Preview
WATCH VIDEO
Next Match:
Southampton v Liverpool
Cardiff City 1-2 Fulham - Emirates FA Cup 2016/17 (R3) | Goals & Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Aston Villa - Emirates FA Cup 2016/17 (R3) | Goals & Highlights
Chelsea 4-1 Peterborough United - Emirates FA Cup 2016/17 (R3) | Goals & Highlights
Forum: The Rumour Mill
Latest Match Videos
Osasuna v Valencia
Primera Division
2
2hrs ago
Sweden v Ivory Coast
Friendly
2
Yesterday
Juventus v Bologna
Serie A
5
Yesterday
Villarreal v Barcelona
Primera Division
12
Yesterday
Celta de Vigo v Málaga
Primera Division
4
Yesterday
RC Lens v FC Metz
Coupe de France
1
Yesterday
AC Milan v Cagliari
Serie A
8
Yesterday
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
FA Cup
13
Yesterday
More Football Videos
News Feed
Leeds United’s Alex Mowatt proves too bright for Cambridge in FA Cup
Leeds United recovered from a 1-0 deficit at half-time against League Two Cambridge United to reach the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-1 win
25 minutes ago
Clamour grows to review Millwall scheme as Sadiq Khan urged to step in
1 hour ago
Gianni Infantino’s 48-team World Cup plan set to be approved by Fifa
2 hours ago
FA Cup fourth-round draw: Southampton or Norwich v Arsenal, Manchester United v Wigan
2 hours ago
FA Cup fourth-round draw: Tottenham v Wycombe, Chelsea v Brentford, Derby v Leicester
3 hours ago
Stringing tinsel around a broom handle
5 hours ago
Gerard Piqué points finger as Villarreal push title out of Barcelona’s hands
5 hours ago
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has house burgled by gang
7 hours ago
Do English managers deserve more chances in the Premier League?
8 hours ago
As Millwall’s crisis shows, football is about far more than just sport
8 hours ago
More Football News
Must Watch
Funny Fail Skills ● Neymar, Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic, Torres, Bale and other
Crazy Goals Inside Penalty Box ● HD
Hottest Female Fans ● Relaxing Video ● HD
Players vs Ball Boys ● Fights, Humiliation, Funny and Other ● HD
More Virals
forums
dreamfooty
predictofooty
kick4life
openfooty
a
footy
tube experience
about us
About Us
Our Technology
Our Vision
get in touch
Advertise
Feature Your Content
Drop Us a Mail
friends
Kick4Life
resources
Openfooty
Widgets
Feedback
our blog
Footybet Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool & Palace v Man City
Terms of Use
•
Privacy Policy
•
DMCA Compliance