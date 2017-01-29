Teams
Top Videos
Play
KEEP CALM
AND
SIGN IN
Silver Bullet
Sign in with Facebook
Existing Footytube Account?
Log in
No Facebook?
Create a new account
Log in / Register
Teams trending right now:
Arsenal
Manchester United
Chelsea
Barcelona
Liverpool
Real Madrid
United States
Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City
My Teams:
Sign in to bookmark your teams
Competitions:
Premier League
Bundesliga
Primera Division
Africa Cup of Nations
FA Cup
Most Popular
Manchester United v Hull City
Atlético Madrid v Barcelona
West Ham United v Manchester City
Goals of the Week
Manchester United v Wigan Athletic
Atlético Madrid v Barcelona
Atlético Madrid v Barcelona
High Scoring Matches
Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers
SV Darmstadt 98 v 1. Köln
Southampton v Arsenal
Play now
Leaderboards »
Play now
Leaderboards »
Popular forums:
The Footytube Blog
The Stands
The Terrace
World Cup
Funny Old Game
Dreamfooty
Predictofooty
Off Topic Banter
Site Feedback
Feature Suggestions
Browse Forums
Popular threads:
The Rumour Mill
Dreamfooty 2015/16 OPEN
Prizes for Dreamfooty 2014/15
BluFFmaster's Football Poems
The Footytube Podcast : Are Chelsea Choking?
Featured Channels
The FATV Channel
Latest Football News
Virals and Funnies
Skill Compilations
Player Compilations
Football Culture
Funny TV Ads
The FATV Channel
General Compilations
Team Compilations
Hi there!
You can start typing and we'll show you the most popular results here.
Notifications
You have no new notifications
Trending now:
Arsenal
•
Manchester United
•
Chelsea
•
Barcelona
•
Liverpool
•
Real Madrid
•
United States
•
Monaco
•
Borussia Dortmund
•
Manchester City
Justin Kluivert ● Wonderkid | Skills & Goals 16/17 HD
#mustwatch
Do you like football?
Douglas Costa ● The Flash | Crazy Skills 2017 | HD
Top 10 Skills January 2017 | HD
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad 3-0 HD All Goals & Highlights 29/01/2017
Marco Silva & Evandro Pre-Match Press Conference - Hull v Liverpool - Embargo Extras
#news
Tottenham v Middlesbrough - Premier League Preview
Chelsea v Arsenal - Premier League Preview
Steve Bruce Full Pre-Match Press Conference - Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
Evandro Full Pre-Match Press Conference - Hull v Liverpool
Follow us on
Most Popular Matches
Manchester United v Hull City
18
2 days ago
Atlético Madrid v Barcelona
11
2 days ago
West Ham United v Manchester City
13
2 days ago
Liverpool v Chelsea
33
3 days ago
Cameroon v Ghana
2
1 day ago
Show more popular matches
Show fewer matches
High Scoring Matches
Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers
SV Darmstadt 98 v 1. Köln
Southampton v Arsenal
Chambly v Monaco
Show more high scoring matches
Show fewer matches
Goals of the Week
B. Schweinsteiger
Manchester United v Wigan Athletic - 81'
21
5 days ago
L. Suárez
Atlético Madrid v Barcelona - 7'
11
2 days ago
L. Messi
Atlético Madrid v Barcelona - 33'
11
2 days ago
David Luiz
Liverpool v Chelsea - 24'
33
3 days ago
Heung-Min Son
Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers - 90'
13
6 days ago
Show more goals of the week
Show fewer matches
TRENDING TOPICS
Arsenal
Mariner: Arsenal are already beaten
Football Today Preview Chelsea vs Arsenal with Ian Wright & Raphael Honigstein.
WATCH VIDEO
Next Match:
Chelsea v Arsenal
HOME
DRAW
AWAY
Predict Score
Manchester United
Why can't United score more goals?
Do Leicester or United need a win more?
WATCH VIDEO
Next Match:
Leicester City v Manchester United
HOME
DRAW
AWAY
Predict Score
Chelsea
Mariner: Arsenal are already beaten
Inside Anfield: Liverpool v Chelsea | Tunnel Cam
WATCH VIDEO
Next Match:
Chelsea v Arsenal
HOME
DRAW
AWAY
Predict Score
Barcelona
Atlético Madrid v Barcelona
Ronaldinho: “Va a ser emocionante vestir otra vez la camiseta del FC Barcelona”
WATCH VIDEO
Next Match:
Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao
HOME
DRAW
AWAY
Predict Score
Chelsea U18 4-0 Sheffield Wednesday U18 (2016/17 FA Youth Cup R5) | Official Highlights
Frank Lampard's Best FA Cup Goals | Top 5
Manchester City U18 4-0 Southampton U18 (2016/17 FA Youth Cup R5) | Official Highlights
Latest Match Videos
Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday
Championship
1
8hrs ago
FC Metz v Olympique Marseille
Ligue 1
2
8hrs ago
Hamburger SV v Bayer Leverkusen
Bundesliga
4
8hrs ago
Celta de Vigo v Deportivo Alavés
Copa del Rey
1
1 day ago
Cameroon v Ghana
Africa Cup of Nations
2
1 day ago
Newcastle United v Queens Park Rangers
Championship
2
2 days ago
Burton Albion v Fulham
Championship
2
2 days ago
Burkina Faso v Egypt
Africa Cup of Nations
1
2 days ago
More Football Videos
News Feed
USA 1-0 Jamaica: international football friendly – as it happened
USA defeated Jamaica 1-0 as the men’s team ended their January camp
4 hours ago
Claudio Ranieri faces growing unrest among Leicester players and staff
5 hours ago
Chelsea await but is Arsène Wenger finally sensing his own endgame?
5 hours ago
Arsenal defeat forced Chelsea to switch to back three, Antonio Conte says
5 hours ago
Is a sick-bay needed at Westminster?
9 hours ago
José Fonte’s swift return with West Ham to St Mary’s to provoke mixed response
9 hours ago
Rafa Benítez’s concerns give Steve McClaren sense of deja vu at Newcastle
10 hours ago
Everton have improved because of player departures, says Ronald Koeman
11 hours ago
MPs to consider vote of no confidence in ‘outdated’ FA
11 hours ago
YouTube Z-listers are likely to be up in arms
11 hours ago
More Football News
Must Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo - Alone (Alan Walker) | 2017 HD
Barcelona vs Real Betis 1-1 HD All Goals & Highlights 29/01/2017
Robinho ● Best Skills Ever | The Robshow HD
Ozil vs Pogba ● The Battle | Who's the best midfielder? 16/17 HD
More Virals
forums
dreamfooty
predictofooty
kick4life
openfooty
a
footy
tube experience
about us
About Us
Our Technology
Our Vision
get in touch
Advertise
Feature Your Content
Drop Us a Mail
friends
Kick4Life
resources
Openfooty
Widgets
Feedback
our blog
Footybet Preview: Arsenal v Liverpool & Palace v Man City
Terms of Use
•
Privacy Policy
•
DMCA Compliance